MP to open Veerangana Durgavati reserve as third cheetah habitat before next monsoon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve will become the state’s third cheetah habitat before the monsoon next year, expanding India’s ambitious big cat reintroduction programme.

The state cabinet has given in-principle approval to develop the reserve at Nauradehi in Sagar district following the successful translocation of cheetahs from Africa to Kuno National Park.

“We’re preparing an enclosure there. This will become a new home for cheetahs before this (next year’s) monsoon,” Yadav told PTI, noting that the state aims to build three large cheetah reserves.

Kuno National Park, opened in September 2022, currently houses 28 cheetahs, while Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, the second habitat opened in April, has two. Eight more cheetahs are expected to arrive from Botswana in January 2026.

“India, and Madhya Pradesh within India, is the only place in the world where cheetah rehabilitation is successful,” Yadav said.

Asked about the recent increase in the number of tiger deaths in the state, CM Yadav said, "When there are too many tigers, such incidents naturally occur. But we are trying to minimise this." "Tigers are also migrating from our territory to other states, and we are also exchanging wild animals. Therefore, we are trying to ensure that our tigers do not face any difficulties. The tiger is a beautiful creature of the wild. We are trying to protect it and do better work," he said.

CM Yadav said his government is also working to translocate many other wildlife species to the state.

"We are bringing rhinoceroses from Assam. King cobras are also found in the forests there. We have also brought them from Bengaluru. We are building a snake park. We will build rescue centres and zoos in our tiger reserves to promote tourism and save the lives of animals. We are doing many such works," he said.

Asked about his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority to double the farmers' income and how he will achieve this target, Yadav said, "Our formula is essentially the prime minister's." If the irrigation areas are increased and water is provided to dry fields, crop prices increase, he noted.

"When farmers grow two crops and then three crops from one previously, their income will naturally increase. We have also focused on milk production. We are also focusing on fruit production," he said.

Yadav also said his government is focusing on a campaign called "Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam" (one garden in the name of mother), aimed at developing cluster-based fruit orchards, which will benefit farmers. "We are doing many such things in the interest of farmers," he added.

The government is also encouraging small-scale cottage industries and providing free electricity to farmers through solar energy, the CM said.

"So, all these things will increase farmers' income and reduce expenses, which will definitely improve their lives," he added.

Asked about the NCRB data indicating that ST/SC communities face the maximum atrocities in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said, "This is not true. Wherever it seems, we take action, and the action is ongoing. If you observe, you'll notice we have welfare schemes for all sections of society in this state. We work equally for all sections, and its results are clearly visible."