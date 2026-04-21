Over 700 citizens accuse Modi of MCC violation over April 18 national address

A group of over 700 “concerned citizens”, including academics, activists and former bureaucrats, on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “blatant violation” of the model code of conduct (MCC) over his April 18 address to the nation, and submitted a signed complaint to the Election Commission.

In his address, Modi accused the Congress, DMK, Trinamool and Samajwadis of committing the “bhrun hatya” (foeticide) of an “honest endeavour” by defeating the constitutional amendment bill meant to fast-track reservation for women in legislatures and said they would have to pay for the “sin”.

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In their representation, the signatories said: “We, the concerned citizens of India, bring to your urgent notice a clear and blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India through the national address delivered on April 18, 2026.”

The CPM and the CPI had submitted a similar complaint to the panel on Sunday.

The complaint alleged that amid the ongoing Assembly elections, the Prime Minister used official government machinery and mass media for “electioneering and partisan propaganda”, in violation of the code in force during elections. The representation pointed out that Modi’s address was broadcast/telecast live on official

government mass media platforms, which are funded by the public exchequer.

“Such action provides an undue advantage to the party in power and undermines the level playing field essential for free and fair elections,” it stated, citing provisions of the code. It highlighted that the party in power must not use official position, government transport, personnel, or combine official visits with campaign activities for electoral gain.

“The national address in question was delivered by the Prime Minister in his official capacity and was broadcast using official mass media at public expense. It thereby violated the explicit prohibition contained in clauses 1(a), 1(b) and 4 of Section VII of the Model Code of Conduct,” the petition said.

The signatories urged the EC to “immediately take cognisance of this complaint and initiate an inquiry into the contents”, including examining the transcript and telecast of the address in light of the relevant provisions of the code.

They further called on the poll panel to “issue appropriate directions and take necessary action against the violation so as to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process”.

“We trust that the Commission will treat this complaint with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, in line with its constitutional mandate under Article 324 of the

Constitution of India to ensure free and fair elections,” the petition added.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Monday also criticised Modi’s address, accusing him of misusing his official position and speaking like a “BJP leader” in the midst of elections.

Similar complaints of MCC violations had been filed against Modi during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign over a speech in Banswara, Rajasthan, in which he had accused the Congress of collecting the country’s wealth and distributing it among Muslims. He was then accused of promoting religious enmity, an offence under the code. However, the EC had refrained from taking action.