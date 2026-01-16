Mayawati says Brahmin leaders angry with Yogi government over poor representation

Mayawati has claimed that Brahmin legislators of “all political parties” in Uttar Pradesh held a meeting recently in which they expressed their anger at the Yogi Adityanath government for not giving their caste leaders adequate representation in governance.

BJP leader Adityanath, a Kshatriya, has for long been accused of favouring his caste people to the detriment of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Brahmins are feeling ostracised in the current situation and are worried about their condition. We know that Brahmin leaders of all the parties held a meeting recently and expressed their concern over the way they were being spurned by the current dispensation,” Mayawati told a news conference on the occasion of her 70th birthday on Thursday.

“From giving election tickets to providing substantial representation in the government, the BSP never did injustice to Brahmins. No party honoured the Brahmins like the BSP did when it was in power. They shouldn’t go anywhere for baati-chokha. They expect respect and a good livelihood, which only the BSP had given them in the past and will do so in the future also,” the BSP chief and Dalit leader said.

Sources claimed that the meeting was held in a bungalow on the outskirts of Lucknow where baati-chokha was served.

Pankaj Chaudhary, the state BJP president, said: “Brahmins don’t need a certificate from the BSP. The people of UP will give her a reply in 2027.”