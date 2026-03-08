Varanasi artisans craft cricket-themed Banarasi sarees for Indian team

Varanasi’s famed weavers have created 15 special Banarasi sarees inspired by cricket, which will be presented as gifts to Indian players after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

Laghu Udyog Bharati Kashi province secretary Sarvesh Srivastava said the sarees have been designed with motifs representing all the World Cup trophies won by India along with the years of victory.

"The design of the trophy for this year's T20 World Cup has also been incorporated into the sarees," he said.

The sarees also feature cricket-themed borders with motifs such as bats and balls, while the overall weaving pattern retains the traditional Banarasi style.

Each saree has been packed separately in decorative boxes. Srivastava said photographs of married players with their wives have been attached to the sarees meant for them, while unmarried players have their individual photographs included.

He said the cost of making each saree ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, and artisans took about one-and-a-half months to complete a single piece.

"The objective of this initiative is to boost the morale of the Indian cricket team and showcase the art of Banarasi sarees to the country and the world," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, prayers were also offered in Varanasi for the Indian team's victory. At the Ganga Dwar of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, devotees performed rituals seeking success for the team in the final.

Rajesh Shukla, Kashi region coordinator of Namami Gange, said devotees along with members of the organisation performed an aarti to the Ganga on Thursday morning while carrying pictures of Team India players, cricket bats and the national flag.

He said prayers were offered to Lord Vishwanath and the Ganga River for the Indian team's success.

The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.