MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 January 2025

Attack on Saif Ali Khan serious incident, but wrong to brand Mumbai as unsafe: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Police were taking action, and the government will take steps to make the country's financial capital safer, said the chief minister, who holds the home portfolio

PTI Published 16.01.25, 04:31 PM
Saif Ali Khan and Devendra Fadnavis (inset)

Saif Ali Khan and Devendra Fadnavis (inset) TTO graphics

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home was a serious incident, but it would be wrong to call Mumbai unsafe because of it.

Police were taking action, and the government will take steps to make the country's financial capital safer, said Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th floor flat in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning. The actor was out of danger, according to the doctors who operated on him to remove the knife from his back.

"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told reporters.

"Mumbai's image gets maligned (due to such comments). But, to make the city safer, the government will certainly make efforts," he further said.

He was talking to the media after attending a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-directed film "Emergency".

Opposition leaders including state Congress chief Nana Patole have targeted Fadnavis over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, demanding his resignation as home minister.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Saif Ali Khan Devendra Fadnavis
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata suspends 12 doctors after high court pulls up Bengal govt in ‘fake IV fluids’ case

A woman and a newborn have died, allegedly because of contaminated saline; the doctors suspended include the top brass of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and some postgraduate trainees
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

It's a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in years to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT