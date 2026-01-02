Lokpal cancels Rs 5-crore tender for seven BMW cars after criticism from Opposition

Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has cancelled its controversial tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore, two months after it was floated, officials said on Thursday.

The decision comes after weeks of criticism from Opposition parties and civil society activists, who questioned the propriety of the country’s top anti-corruption body opting for high-end vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the decision to cancel the procurement offer was taken following a resolution of the full bench of the Lokpal. A corrigendum to this effect was issued on December 16, 2025.

Also Read Lokpal of India floats tender to buy seven BMW-3 series worth Rs 70 lakh each

The tender was floated on October 16, 2025, inviting bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars.

The vehicles were meant to be allotted to the chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, which is currently headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A. M. Khanwilkar.

The Lokpal can have up to eight members, four judicial and four non-judicial, in addition to the chairperson. As per the tender document, the Lokpal had specified BMW 330Li “M Sport” models with a long wheelbase, in white colour.

The on-road price of the proposed fleet in New Delhi was estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The procurement plan quickly became a political flashpoint.

Opposition leaders accused the institution, created to uphold probity in public life, of sending the wrong message.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh derided the Lokpal as “Shauq Pal”, while former Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant publicly urged the body to scrap the tender and instead opt for electric vehicles manufactured in India.

Beyond the choice of cars, the tender had also laid out detailed requirements for driver training.

The selected vendor was to conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical programme for drivers and other designated staff to ensure safe and efficient use of the BMW vehicles.

This included classroom sessions and on-road practical training covering “familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport”, “hands-on operational training, including start-up, parking, and emergency handling” and “understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes”, among other aspects.