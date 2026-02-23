JNU clashes leave several students injured; administration warns of strict action

A late-night protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University spiralled into violence in the early hours of Monday, leaving several students injured and prompting the administration to warn of strict action against those involved.

Tensions escalated around 1.30 am after a protest march turned violent, with the Left-led students’ union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) trading allegations of assault and stone-pelting. In a statement, the JNU administration said it had taken serious note of the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining order on campus.

“It has come to the notice of the JNU administration that several academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. The protesters entered the central library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students and intimidated them to join the protest.

"It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus. The JNU administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents," the statement said.

The registrar’s statement warned that strict action would be taken under university rules and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against any unruly behaviour. It also urged all stakeholders to maintain peace, adding that classes and other academic activities were continuing as scheduled.

The ABVP alleged that the violence began when Left-backed groups targeted students studying in reading rooms.

“Many students were locked up in bathrooms. Left-backed students demanded the closure of all the reading rooms,” ABVP state secretary Vikas Patel alleged, claiming that masked people carrying sticks and stones spread violence on the campus.

The Left-backed Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had organised a protest march titled ‘Samta Juloos’ to the East Gate on Sunday night, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order.

Protesters, however, alleged that the administration failed to engage with them and instead allowed ABVP members to confront them, further fuelling tensions on campus.