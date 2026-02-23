Nepal bus accident: 18 killed, over 25 injured as bus falls into Trishuli river near Dhading

1 4 Security personnel during a rescue operation at the site where a bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli River, in Dhading, Nepal, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI)

At least 18 people were killed after a passenger bus plunged into the Trishuli river in Nepal’s Dhading district early Monday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation along the Prithvi Highway.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am near Gajuri, about 90 km west of Kathmandu, when the bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu veered off the road and fell into the river.

Twenty-six passengers were injured in the crash. According to Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, spokesperson at the Armed Police Force, seventeen bodies have been recovered from the accident site and 28 injured passengers have been rescued from the bus. The injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been mobilised to carry out rescue operations at the site.

Among those killed in the accident was a male passenger from New Zealand. A Japanese national and a Dutch woman were among those injured.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said over speeding might have led to the bus plunging into the river.

