regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Lokpal of India floats tender to buy seven BMW-3 series worth Rs 70 lakh each

The total cost of acquiring the cars for the anti-corruption ombudsman is almost Rs 5 crore

Our Bureau Published 21.10.25, 01:10 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The office of the Lokpal of India has reportedly floated a public tender to acquire seven white BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base). The cost of each of those models stand at around Rs. 70 lakh, making the total price at Rs 5 crore.

The seven-member anti-corruption body, consisting of a chairperson and six other members, floated the tender October 16.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330 Li Cars to the Lokpal of India," a number of news publications reported the tender as saying.

According to the tender, the country's anti-corruption ombudsman wants the cars delivered within two weeks, but not later than 30 days from the issue of the supply order by Lokpal.

The Lokpal of India is the first of its kind institution in India under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, established to investigate allegations of corruption against public officials who fall under the ambit of the aforementioned act.

The tender process is currently open for public bidding.

It has drawn sharp criticism online, with lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and Congress leaders hitting out at the anti-corruption body.

