Kerala govt warns schools against turning campuses into ‘communal laboratories’ over Christmas curbs

Kerala government has stepped in after reports that some private schools imposed restrictions on Christmas celebrations and refunded money already collected from students for the event, warning that educational institutions cannot be turned into “communal laboratories”.

The issue came into focus after the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani published a report alleging that some Sangh Parivar-run schools in the state, along with a privately run Hindu management school, had stopped Christmas celebrations.

The allegations were denied by both the RSS and the school management concerned.

The Kerala government said such actions were unheard of in a state with a long secular tradition and a high level of democratic consciousness. An “urgent inquiry” has been ordered into the matter.

“No one will be permitted to introduce the north Indian models that divide people on the basis of religion or belief in Kerala's educational institutions,” general education minister V. Sivankutty told reporters.

He said schools are spaces where children learn and grow together, cutting across caste and religion, and that any attempt to sow divisive ideas among students is unacceptable.

Sivankutty pointed out that festivals such as Onam, Christmas and Eid have traditionally been celebrated together in Kerala’s schools, helping children learn mutual respect, love and coexistence.

Against this backdrop, the decision by certain private school managements to cancel celebrations after collecting money and then refunding it was described by the minister as “cruel” and something that amounts to hurting children.

“All schools, whether aided or unaided, are bound by the Constitution of India, education rules and laws of the country, and have a responsibility to uphold values of secularism,” Sivankutty said.

Warning of strict action, he added that schools would not be allowed to function as spaces serving narrow political or communal interests.

“Imposing restrictions selectively on the celebrations of any one community amounts to discrimination and will not be tolerated,” he said, reaffirming that any move undermining the dignity and tradition of Kerala’s public education sector would not be allowed.

The press conference followed the Deshabhimani report, which named Sangh Parivar-run schools and a Hindu management institution. Responding to queries, an RSS functionary rejected the claim.

“There is no possibility of taking such a decision. We are not against any sort of cultural celebrations,” he told PTI.

The management of the Hindu-run school mentioned in the report also denied imposing any ban on Christmas celebrations.

“But a restriction is imposed on cutting cakes as part of the celebration in view of concerns of any possible food poisoning. But Christmas celebrations will be held as such,” the management said.

Sivankutty said officials have been instructed to conduct an urgent inquiry and submit a report.

He also flagged complaints from students and parents about compulsory special classes being conducted in some schools during the upcoming Christmas vacation, stressing that such classes should not be held during holidays.