BJP hails Jay Dholakia as driver of Nuapada development after decisive bypoll win

Jay Dholakia, the newly elected BJP MLA from Nuapada, was given a rousing reception at the state BJP office on Saturday and projected as the man who will drive the development of the backward district in western Odisha.

The BJP also tried to rid Dholakia of the “traitor” tag given by BJD chief Naveen Patnaik for defecting to the saffron party. The BJD was unhappy after Jay, the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP in October, just a month ahead of the Nuapada bypoll.

“Betrayal (beimani) happened with the people, with the BJD and with me. But this betrayal has created palpable anger among the people. And the anger will be reflected on the polling day on November 11,” Naveen had said while campaigning in Nuapada.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi hit back on Saturday. “The people of Nuapada have given a befitting reply to Naveen Patnaik, branding Jay a traitor,” Majhi said. “The BJD has given tickets to several BJP leaders in the party. How was Jay Dholakia’s move an act of treachery?” he added.

Terming the election as a turning point for the development of the backward Nuapada district, Majhi said: “Jay would act as the charioteer of development for Nuapada. The people of Nuapada were neglected for 24 years. Now that there has been a change in the government, there will be development of this region.”

During the election campaign, Majhi had announced and inaugurated projects worth over ₹1,100 crore for the district. The party hopes Jay will help execute these schemes.

Majhi also accused BJD leaders of failing to stand by Rajendra Dholakia during his illness. He said Nuapada gave a befitting reply to those who had “disrespected” the late MLA’s legacy.

Overwhelmed by the grand reception, Jay attributed his victory to the people of Nuapada. “This victory belongs to the people of Nuapada. It’s not mine alone.”

BJP state president Manmohan Samal said Lord Jagannath had blessed the party and his candidate, Jay. Later, Jay visited the Puri temple for a darshan.

The BJD has slipped to the third position in the Nuapada constituency for the first time. Jay won the seat by a margin of 83,748 votes by defeating the Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi.