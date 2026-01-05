Video of gunfire, bonfire inside Chhattisgarh tiger reserve leads to arrests of three men

A viral video showing men firing airguns and lighting a fire inside a protected tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh has led to the arrest of three persons, with forest officials continuing the search for a minor involved in the incident, authorities said on Monday.

The footage, widely shared on social media, shows four individuals arriving in an SUV and entering the Surhi Core Zone of the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Mungeli district. The video captures them opening fire inside the forest, shooting in the air at unseen targets and lighting a fire for recreation within the protected area.

Forest officials, working with the police, arrested Ajit Vaishnav (26), Aniket (27) and Vikrant Vaishnav (36), all residents of the Lormi area, on Saturday, Deputy Director of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve U R Ganesh said. Efforts are ongoing to trace a minor boy seen in the video, who is currently absconding.

Two air rifles and the SUV used to enter the reserve were recovered from the accused, Ganesh said.

A case has been registered against the three men under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were produced before a court in Mungeli, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Officials said the incident highlights growing concerns over unauthorised entry and reckless activity inside ecologically sensitive core zones of protected forests.

The deputy director said that the barrier guard has been removed with immediate effect, and a notice has been issued to the range officer.

An inquiry headed by the assistant director (core) has been ordered into the matter, he said.