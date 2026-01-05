MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gujarat forest tracker killed after tranquiliser dart misfires during lioness rescue

The incident occurred in Amreli district while a rescue team was attempting to sedate and cage a lioness that had killed a four-year-old boy a day earlier

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.01.26, 07:23 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A forest department tracker in Gujarat was killed after a tranquilizer dart fired during a rescue operation accidentally struck him, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Amreli district while a rescue team was attempting to sedate and cage a lioness that had killed a four-year-old boy a day earlier. The deceased was identified as Ashraf Chauhan, a tracker with the Gujarat forest department, according to Chief Conservator of Forest (Junagadh Wildlife Division) Ram Ratan Nala.

“During an operation to sedate and cage a lioness that had killed a 4-year-old boy on Sunday, a tranquilizer dart fired by the rescue team accidentally struck ‘tracker’ Chauhan, who was standing at some distance. He was rushed to a hospital in Visavadar and then to Junagadh civil hospital where he died at 7am today,” Nala told reporters.

Also Read

The lioness had killed the child, who belonged to a farm labourer’s family, near Nani Monpari village in Amreli’s Visavadar taluka, an area close to the Gir forest.

Forest officials said the incident occurred amid heightened pressure to control human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Chauhan was working as a 'tracker' and was hired by the department on contractual basis, the CCF informed.

