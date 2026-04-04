MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman adds more teeth to Indian navy

The navy also commissioned the advanced stealth frigate, INS Taragiri, at a separate Visakhapatnam event

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 04.04.26, 05:17 AM
The INS Aridhaman before its commissioning ceremony.

The INS Aridhaman before its commissioning ceremony. @JM_Scindia/X via PTI

India on Friday inducted its third indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridhaman, which can fire nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and is expected to bolster sea-based nuclear deterrence.

Earlier in the day, the navy also commissioned the advanced stealth frigate, INS Taragiri, at a separate ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A naval official said Aridhaman’s induction would allow India to maintain “continuous at-sea deterrence”, ensuring that at least one nuclear-armed submarine was on patrol at all times amid the current geopolitical situation.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, present at the commissioning ceremonies of both Aridhaman and Taragiri, said in a cryptic post: “It’s not just a word, it’s a symbol of power, Aridhaman.”

Sources said Aridhaman was designed to carry more long-range nuclear-tipped missiles than its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, commissioned in 2016 and 2024, respectively.

India’s navy, which has proven air and land-launched nuclear capabilities, has been sharpening its focus on boosting its underwater nuclear prowess.

India is among a small group of countries — which includes the US, Russia, China and France — to possess nuclear triad capability, meaning it can launch nuclear-tipped missiles from air, land and sea.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Navy Defence Nuclear Weapons
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong candidate becomes Bengal's first deleted voter to get right restored by SIR tribunal

Mehtab Sheikh, a contractor from Farakka, moved Supreme Court to secure directive to decide his case
Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

On one side, there is fear of the TMC, on the other side, you have the BJP's trust

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT