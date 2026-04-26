Patna restricts school hours till 11:30 am for Class 8 and below over heatwave risk

Patna district administration on Sunday restricted school timings up to 11.30 am for students till class 8 in view of continuing heatwave conditions, senior officials said.

The order, coming into effect from Monday, prohibits academic activities in all government and private schools for students up to class 8 after 11.30 am till Thursday.

Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children. The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres.