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Patna restricts school hours till 11:30 am for Class 8 and below over heatwave risk

Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children

PTI Published 26.04.26, 06:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Patna district administration on Sunday restricted school timings up to 11.30 am for students till class 8 in view of continuing heatwave conditions, senior officials said.

The order, coming into effect from Monday, prohibits academic activities in all government and private schools for students up to class 8 after 11.30 am till Thursday.

Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children. The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres.

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