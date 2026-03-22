Indian Air Force civilian staffer arrested in Assam for alleged links with Pakistani handlers

A civilian employee posted at an Indian Air Force station in Assam has been arrested on suspicion of spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers, Rajasthan Intelligence said on Sunday.

Additional director general of police (intelligence) Prafull Kumar said the arrest was carried out in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence. The investigation began with the arrest of a suspect from Jaisalmer in January 2026.

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That led investigators to identify Sumit Kumar (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh.

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During questioning, the accused said he had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and had been sharing confidential information in return for money, officials said.

The information allegedly included details related to Air Force installations, such as locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems and personnel-related data, passed through social media platforms.

He was taken to Jaipur for further questioning at a central interrogation facility, where multiple agencies questioned him jointly.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to uncover the wider espionage network, police said.