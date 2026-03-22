Militants fire RPG shells at Assam police commando camp In Tinsukia, four personnel injured

A militant attack on an Assam Police Commando camp in Tinsukia district in the early hours of Sunday left four security personnel injured and triggered a fresh round of counter-operations in the region.

The attack took place around 2.30 am in the Jagun area. Militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp and five shells exploded. Security personnel at the camp retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

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Police suspect a seven-member group carried out the strike. The attackers fled under the cover of darkness and are believed to have crossed into Arunachal Pradesh. The injured personnel were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Hospital superintendent Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan said all four are stable and out of danger.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident and said, “An incident has happened, and it is highly condemnable. Counter operations have been launched by Assam Police and the Army, and we are confident those responsible will be nabbed.”

He did not comment on the group behind the attack. Soon after, ULFA(I) claimed responsibility. In a statement, the outfit said the strike was part of ‘Operation Bujoni’.

It called the attack a response to repeated action by Assam police against its members and alleged drone strikes by the Army on its camps last year.

The group said it had avoided targeting the state police since 2021 as a gesture following peace overtures from the Sarma government. It claimed its leaders, cadres and sympathisers were still targeted by security forces.

It also accused the Indian armed forces of carrying out drone and missile strikes on its camps along the India-Myanmar border in July last year. The outfit asked the state police to “refrain from subversive activities” and warned of retaliation.

The attack comes weeks before the Assam Assembly elections scheduled on April 9. Security forces have launched operations to track down those involved.