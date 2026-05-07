PM Modi vows to destroy terror ecosystem on Op Sindoor anniversary, Cong says India fails to isolate Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display pictures on his social media handles to mark the one year of the Operation Sindoor, which started this day a year ago, and asked everyone to do the same as a mark of respect to the armed forces and their success.

The profile picture of Modi on his handles on X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp channel have been changed to an image with the text 'Operation Sindoor' on a black background. The picture has a tricolour, with one of the 'O's of 'SINDOOR' filled with vermilion or sindoor -- a symbol of married Hindu women.

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In a post on X, the prime minister said a year ago, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people and every Indian is proud of the country's armed forces.

"As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to the picture shared below," he said referring to the image he uploaded on his social media handles.

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Thursday said that in spite of extensive diplomatic outreach by India following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan did not get isolated as it had been after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, and has come in for praise from the US military establishment.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "As we celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of Operation Sindoor and salute the achievements of our armed forces, it would be useful to recall the following: The first announcement of the cease fire that halted Operation Sindoor unexpectedly was made at 5:37 PM IST on May 10 2025 by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who claimed that it was intervention by President Trump that had made this possible."

"Subsequently, the US President has repeated this claim over a hundred times in different countries without ever having been refuted even once by his good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ramesh said on X.

"In spite of extensive diplomatic outreach by India, Pakistan did not get isolated as it had been following the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008. On the contrary, its army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been embraced with extraordinary warmth by President Trump from June 2025 onwards and the world's leading sponsor of cross-border terrorism, namely Pakistan, has come in for praise from the US military establishment," the Congress leader said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025.

This operation was carried out in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.