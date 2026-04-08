India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for de-escalation and free navigation through Strait of Hormuz

India on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the development would pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of global trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

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"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the MEA said.

Highlighting the broader global impact of the tensions, the ministry noted the disruption caused to energy supplies and trade.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz."

The ceasefire deal was reached less than two hours before US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the vital shipping route or face severe consequences. The agreement includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

India asks its nationals in Iran to 'expeditiously exit'

India, in a separate statement, also advised its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the country using routes suggested by its mission in Tehran in light of the recent developments.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran also reiterated that there should be “no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109, and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.