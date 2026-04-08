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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Heavy showers may lead to flash floods, landslides in parts of Kashmir: Met department

While the weather would remain generally dry from April 11 to April 16, there is a possibility of brief spell of light rain at a few places towards afternoon and evening hours, says the weather office

PTI Published 08.04.26, 03:41 PM
Clearance operation underway after traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended following landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains, in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, April 6, 2026.

Clearance operation underway after traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended following landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains, in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, April 6, 2026. PTI picture

The popular tourist resort of Gulmarg and few other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while rains lashed the plains of the valley, the meteorological department said.

According to the Met, erratic weather would continue till April 10.

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The higher reaches of the valley including the popular ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the weather office said.

Intermittent light to moderate rain, and snow would continue in the higher reaches till Wednesday evening, accompanied with thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places, the Met said.

Few places in Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rain, while few areas in the higher reaches may witness moderate snow till Thursday morning.

A brief spell of light rain/thundershower is also likely at scattered places on Thursday and Friday, it added.

While the weather would remain generally dry from April 11 to April 16, there is a possibility of brief spell of light rain at a few places towards afternoon and evening hours, the weather office said.

Heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods/landslides at a few vulnerable places and water logging in few low-lying areas, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Kashmir Landslides Indian Meteorological Department
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