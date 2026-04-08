In pictures: Defiance in Tehran, protests in Washington after Iran–US ceasefire

1 10 Protesters set fire to Israeli and U.S. flags during a gathering after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. (Reuters)

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The streets of Tehran erupted in joy after the news of a two-week ceasefire agreement that will allow for peace negotiations between the US and Iran.

2 10 Protesters march with banners reading “No war with Iran” as they rally against military action following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. (Reuters)

People took to the streets in large numbers, some burning the flags of the United States and Israel and holding up images of Iranian leadership, projecting a sense of defiance and victory after weeks of conflict.

3 10 Crowds in Tehran burn Israeli and U.S. flags as they assemble following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, Iran, April 8, 2026. (Reuters)

In Tehran, groups gathered in public squares. The scenes carried a charged, nationalistic fervour even as the ceasefire signalled a pause in hostilities.

4 10 A child stands among demonstrators holding placards during a protest against military action in Iran after a two-week ceasefire was announced, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Outside the White House in Washington, demonstrators protested against military action, signalling relief at the pause in hostilities but also concern over how close the situation had come to a major escalation.

5 10 Protesters chant and burn Israeli and U.S. flags as they mark the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran late Tuesday, swerving to deescalate the war less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to capitulate or face a major escalation.

6 10 People take part in a protest near the White House, holding Iranian flags and placards opposing military action after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict was announced, Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Pakistan brokered the ceasefire and China, which is Tehran's biggest trade partner, spoke with the Iranians to get them on board, sources told the Associated Press.

7 10 A man holds a photograph of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Israeli and U.S. flags burn during a gathering after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. (Reuters)

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

8 10 A demonstrator holds a sign calling for the removal of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against military action in Iran after a two-week ceasefire was announced, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Iran and the US have agreed to safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

9 10 People gather on the streets of Tehran, burning Israeli and U.S. flags after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, April 8, 2026. (Reuters)

Both sides have claimed victory over the more than a month-long conflict that has shaken up global financial markets and sent oil prices skyrocketing.

10 10 Demonstrators chant and hold signs as they protest U.S. military action in Iran following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. (Reuters)

Trump has claimed, "total and complete victory" for the US. A statement from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council said, "The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation."