India tightens climate goals, sets 2035 target to cut emissions intensity by nearly half

India's cabinet has approved a target to cut emissions intensity by 47% by 2035 from 2005 levels as part of its formal climate pledges under the Paris Agreement, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Emissions intensity refers to greenhouse gas emissions relative to the size of an economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, aims to lift the share of installed clean-power capacity to 60% over the next decade from 52% now, Vaishnaw said, adding it had already reduced emissions intensity by 36% between 2005 and 2020.

India's absolute emissions continue to rise alongside economic growth, but it often cites its low per-capita emissions to argue that developed nations must do more to fight climate change.

The US rolling back climate policies under President Donald Trump has added pressure on other countries to step up action.

The United Nations expects global greenhouse gas emissions to fall over the next 10 years if countries meet their climate pledges, though not quickly enough to avoid worsening climate impacts.

India unveiled its updated climate pledge almost six months after the September deadline for revised nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Critics have accused developing countries such as China and India of setting conservative targets. India met a goal for clean power to make up 50% of its electricity capacity in 2025 five years early.

By comparison, the European ‌Union aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 from 1990 levels.