IIT Bhubaneswar, OSDMA host global workshop on fire safety in steel structures

Experts from India and abroad discuss structural stability under fire, with insights from 9/11 World Trade Centre investigator at IIT Bhubaneswar event

Subhashish Mohanty Published 19.09.25, 10:30 AM
Representational picture

The School of Infrastructure, IIT Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), on Wednesday hosted an international workshop on fire safety in steel and composite structures.

Supported under the education ministry’s of Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), the daylong event focused on structural instability analysis of thin-walled steel structures under fire-induced thermo-mechanical loading. It brought together experts, officials, industry professionals and students to discuss challenges and advances in fire-safe design.

OSDMA executive director Dr Kamal Lochan Mishra stressed the need to combine academic knowledge with disaster management practices, noting that technical expertise is vital for strengthening community safety and resilience.

Professor Venkatesh Kodur of Michigan State University, USA, who was part of the expert team that investigated the World Trade Centre collapse during the 9/11 attacks, delivered the keynote address. He shared insights on structural stability under fire, advanced design methods and innovations in composite construction for improved fire resistance.

