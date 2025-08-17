MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods in Himachal’s Mandi; highway blocked

A major landslide occurred near Jogni Mata Temple due to which vehicular traffic was disrupted, causing significant inconvenience to travellers

PTI Published 17.08.25, 05:59 PM
Vehicles stuck on a damaged road after heavy rainfall and cloudburst triggered flash floods, in Kullu, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

Vehicles stuck on a damaged road after heavy rainfall and cloudburst triggered flash floods, in Kullu, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. PTI

Heavy downpour in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district triggered landslides and flash floods, with debris entering many houses in Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas.

No loss of life has been reported in the flash floods. Rescue operations are underway in the district at multiple locations. Teams have been deployed to the affected areas and people have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams.

The 4-lane Kiratpur-Manali National Highway is blocked due to waterlogging. Many streams and drains in the district are swollen due to torrential rains since Saturday night.

A major landslide occurred near Jogni Mata Temple due to which vehicular traffic was disrupted, causing significant inconvenience to travellers.

Another flash flood due to an overflowing Shalanal stream caused the boundary wall of a private office to collapse. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as the employees were able to narrowly escape from the site. Houses of nearby residents have also suffered significant damage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

