Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead under mysterious circumstances

Former Director General of Police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The body, found with injuries, was discovered in his house, raising suspicions of foul play. Prakash's spouse, Pallavi, informed police about the incident, they said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information.

The body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house in the upscale HSR Layout.

Police have begun questioning Prakash's spouse and daughter regarding the incident.

Reports indicate that the retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates.

Police suspect the involvement of a close family member in the incident.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

The 68-year-old IPS officer, from the 1981 batch, was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master’s degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.

