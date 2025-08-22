MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Elvish Yadav house firing: Key accused held following police gun fight in Faridabad

The accused, Ishant Gandhi alias Ishu, was shot in the leg and hospitalised

PTI Published 22.08.25, 09:55 AM
Security personnel after gunfire reported at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram.

Security personnel after gunfire reported at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. PTI

A shooter involved in firing outside YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram was arrested after a brief encounter near Faridpur village here early Friday, police said.

The accused, Ishant Gandhi alias Ishu, is a resident of Faridabad. He was shot in the leg and has been hospitalised, they said.

According to police, Gandhi was intercepted by a crime branch team from Sector 30, Faridabad, around 4.30 am while he was riding a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the team, they said.

In retaliation, police fired at his feet, injuring him, after which he was arrested.

"Gandhi was one of the shooters who fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram on August 17. He is admitted to the hospital and we will interrogate him after he is discharged," said Mukesh Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Faridabad.

According to police, CCTV camera footage captured Gandhi firing during the incident.

Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside Yadav’s residence in Gurugram's Sector 57 on August 17. Yadav was not at home when the incident took place around 5.30 am.

‘Bhau gang’ claimed responsibility for the attack, accusing Yadav of promoting a betting app, said police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

