Over 2 dozen bullets fired outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home, investigation on

Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said.

Yadav was not at home when the incident happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the attack, they said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

A senior police officer said that an FIR will be registered soon as per the complaint of the family.

The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled away from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.

According to a family member, Elvish had not received any threats prior to the incident and he is currently outside Haryana.

"We were sleeping when the attackers came on a motorcycle and started firing. There were three masked men. One was sitting on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire at the house. They fired around 25 to 30 rounds and fled the scene. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident. He is currently out of the city for his work," the YouTuber's father told India Today.

A probe is underway, the police said.

Last year, he was arrested by Noida Police in a case involving the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. Police claimed that the cobra venom was being supplied as a recreational drug, with Yadav facilitating the arrangements. He was later granted bail but continues to face charges in the case.