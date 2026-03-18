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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Pahalgam terror attack victim's daughter gets Pune civic body job a month after complaint

Asawari Jagdale, who father, Santosh Jagdale, was one of the 26 people who were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year, receives appointment letter

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 18.03.26, 05:46 PM
An aerial view of rows of empty houseboats in Dal Lake, as tourism takes a hit following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and left several injured, in Srinagar, Monday, May 26, 2025

An aerial view of rows of empty houseboats in Dal Lake, as tourism takes a hit following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and left several injured, in Srinagar, Monday, May 26, 2025 PTI

The daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim has got a government job in Pune, 11 months after the massacre in the Kashmir meadow and a month after she complained that she was not provided employment as promised.

Asawari Jagdale received the appointment letter on Wednesday for a job as an officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), PTI reported. She has been appointed as an administrative officer at the civic body, a Class 2 post.

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Asawari's father, Pune resident Santosh Jagdale, was one of the 26 people who were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year. The attack resulted in India launching Operation Sindoor – targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir – and a four-day skirmish between India and Pakistan.

Following the massacre, the Maharashtra government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from the state and government employment to their next of kin.

Asawari had last month vented her frustration on not getting the assured government job. She had said the family has been facing financial hardship since her father's death and their savings have depleted.

Soon after she voiced her concern in the media, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had directed Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to induct her into government service.

Accordingly, Asawari received her appointment letter on Wednesday. Several BJP leaders and office-bearers from the city were present with her at the civic headquarters located in Shivajinagar area.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Asawari over phone and congratulated her on getting a government job.

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