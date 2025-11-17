MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Election Commission orders 'Special Revision 'of voter list in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

According to instructions issued by the poll authority to the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision

Representational image

Representational image

The Election Commission on Monday ordered a 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam, setting the stage for the state’s assembly elections next year.

According to instructions issued by the poll authority to the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

Officials said the Special Revision falls between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, highlighting the EC’s focus on ensuring voter lists are updated ahead of the polls.

Last month, the EC had ordered SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026. Assam’s SIR will be announced separately.

Election Commission Polls
