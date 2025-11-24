During Operation Sindoor, we adhered to the message of Lord Krishna: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

At Kurukshetra, defence minister Rajnath Singh drew a direct link between India’s military response to terrorism and the ethical guidance of the Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the 10th International Gita Conference on Monday, Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, India kept to the message Lord Krishna gave the Pandavas: that war should be guided by the establishment of righteous rule, not revenge or ambition.

“Lord Krishna also taught Arjun that a person who follows the path of righteousness is never afraid,” Singh said after inaugurating the conference. He later visited the Gita festival and offered prayers at the Brahmasarovar.

Singh revisited the Pahalgam terror attack of April, calling it an act that “still disturbs the national consciousness.”

According to him, the attackers “committed a dastardly and inhuman act when the innocent tourists were killed after they were asked about their religion.”

He stressed that India “combines compassion with courage” and refuses to stay silent in the face of terror.

“I believe that that incident was not only challenging the peace-loving nature of India; the terrorists and their patrons had assumed that India’s decency was its weakness, but they forgot that India is the country of the Gita, where there is compassion and also the inspiration to protect the ‘dharma’ on the battlefield,” he said.

On Operation Sindoor, Singh said the armed forces delivered a reply that “they have not been able to forget till today.”

He added, “We showed the world that India does not want war, but if it is compelled, then it does not run away and gives a strong reply.”

Singh described the operation as an expression of India’s self-commitment, self-respect and self-confidence.

Linking it to the epic once again, he said, “Lord Krishna had also explained the same to the Pandavas that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule. During Operation Sindoor, we adhered to the message of Lord Krishna. And this operation has given the message to the entire world that India will neither remain silent against terrorism nor fall weak under any circumstances. Shri Krishna had explained to Arjuna in Kurukshetra that Dharma is not protected only by preaching; it is protected by deeds, and Operation Sindoor was that Dharma-based deed which we adopted.”

The event was jointly organised by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Kurukshetra Development Board. Spiritual leaders, scholars, Haryana ministers, MP Naveen Jindal and senior officials attended the gathering.

Singh also inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion at the festival.

He reminded the audience that Kurukshetra is where Lord Krishna delivered the message of ‘Karmayoga’ to Arjuna. Thanks to ongoing efforts by the Centre and the state, he noted, Gita Jayanti has gained international recognition.

Singh said the Gita’s message resonates far beyond India’s borders.

“The Gita is the scripture of the entire world. If one wishes to understand the true essence of India, it is found in the sacred dust of Kurukshetra,” he said, adding that the land still evokes the presence of “Lord Krishna’s eternal voice.”

Tracing its origins to “Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi” over 5,000 years ago, Singh said the Gita was meant to awaken “the collective consciousness of humanity.”

In his words, “In moments of despair, the Gita becomes a source of hope. It is not only a document of self-reflection but also a form of therapy.”

He said the message of Karma Yoga applies to everyday life—from scientists and soldiers to farmers. “Struggle is part of everyone’s journey, and the Gita teaches us never to be defeated by it.”