Islamabad labels Rajnath Singh’s Sindh remarks ‘delusional’ and ‘expansionist’

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Monday condemned Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh’s remark that Sindh “may return to India”, calling the comment delusional, expansionist and a breach of international law.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian Defence Minister’s delusional and dangerously revisionist remarks regarding Pakistan’s Sindh province. Such statements reveal an expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognised borders, and the sovereignty of states,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged Indian leaders to avoid rhetoric that could escalate tensions.

“We urge Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

The remarks that triggered the backlash came at a Sindhi community event in New Delhi on Sunday.

At the Sindh Samaj Sammelan, Singh drew from L.K. Advani’s writings to speak about civilisational ties and the pain of Partition.

He said many Sindhi Hindus of Advani’s generation never reconciled with the separation of Sindh in 1947.

Singh said, “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

He repeated this theme at the event, saying “borders can change” and that “tomorrow Sindh may return to India”.

He also referred to the enduring cultural memory of Sindh in the national anthem, pointing out that people continue to sing “Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha” with pride.

Quoting Advani, Singh said the Indus (Sindhu) River held deep spiritual significance for Hindus and was regarded with equal reverence by many Muslims in Sindh, who considered its waters comparable to the Aab-e-Zamzam in Mecca.

Singh extended his speech to touch on the condition of minorities in neighbouring countries.

He said migrants from Pakistan and elsewhere who faced persecution were allowed to stay in India without passports until 2024, calling this a step to help them rebuild their lives.

Pakistan’s statement went beyond the Sindh remarks.

The foreign ministry urged India to focus on ensuring the security of its own citizens, particularly vulnerable minority communities

It accused India of failing to protect minority communities and referred to unrest in the northeast.

“It should hold accountable those who incite or perpetrate violence against them and address discrimination rooted in faith-based prejudice and historical distortions. India would also do well to address the persistent grievances of the peoples in its northeast, many of whom continue to face systematic marginalisation, identity-based persecution, and cycles of state-enabled violence.”

Islamabad also linked the episode to the broader Kashmir dispute.

“We call on India to take credible steps toward the genuine resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under occupation,” it said. “Pakistan remains committed to the peaceful resolution of all disputes with India on the basis of justice, equity and established international legal norms. At the same time, as in the past, Pakistan is firmly resolved to safeguard its security, national independence and sovereignty.”