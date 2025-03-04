MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi high court grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case of Sagar Dhankar

Kumar and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting wrestling champion Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute

PTI Published 04.03.25, 03:01 PM
Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar. PTI picture.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the case related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.

Justice Sanjeev Narula granted the relief to Kumar and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Also Read

Kumar and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object.

Advocate R K Malik, representing Kumar, said the wrestler was in jail for the last three-and-a-half years and the prosecution has cited 200 witnesses whereas only 31 were examined so far.

While the prosecution opposed the plea, Malik argued the trial would take a long time to conclude and Kumar ought to be granted the reprieve on the ground of delay.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

