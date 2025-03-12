Congress rakes up 'Adani-linked shell companies' probe to attack Centre during PM Modi's Mauritius visit

The Congress on Wednesday raked up the alleged links of the Adani group with some shell companies in Mauritius to attack the government for "failing" to investigate charges of money laundering at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to the island nation.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister is on a visit to Mauritius, an important financial centre and a longtime ally of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, the relationship was tarnished by credible allegations that shell companies in Mauritius were used by Adani and his associates to engage in large-scale money-laundering, round-tripping, and tax evasion," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh claimed that a Supreme Court-monitored SEBI investigation that was supposed to take two months has gone on for two years "in part because of its failure to obtain information from foreign jurisdictions involved in the Adani MegaScam".

"Rather than encourage his counterparts to share the information needed to prosecute the financial skulduggery of his close friends, we fear that he will continue to protect them via acts of omission and commission," Ramesh alleged in his post.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Mauritius, an important financial centre and a longtime ally of India’s. However, the relationship was tarnished by credible allegations that shell companies in Mauritius were used by Adani and his associates to engage in large-scale… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 12, 2025

He also alleged that "this wholesale capture" of the Indian economy and its leading institutions "explains why the biggest corruption scam in Indian history has yet to achieve closure".

"It explains how and why election tampering has occurred in Maharashtra and elsewhere. The answer can only be a full-scale investigation by a JPC," the Congress leader said.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Mauritius that began on Tuesday.

During his visit, Modi unveiled a grand vision for security and growth for the Global South against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its influence in the region.

Several key agreements between India and Mauritius were signed during the visit.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.