Congress flags report on easing China curbs, calls move 'calibrated capitulation' to aggression

The Congress on Friday cited a media report to claim that the Modi government is considering lifting five-year-old restrictions on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts, calling the move “nothing short of a calibrated capitulation” to Chinese aggression.

The opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain what it described as sudden “U-turns” on China policy during the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the media report on X, which claimed that India’s finance ministry plans to scrap the restrictions imposed five years ago on Chinese firms.

“There was no immediate response from the government on the claims,” the party said.

“Eight months after China gave full military backing (and fronting) to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and was described by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh as one of India’s ‘adversaries’, the Modi government is now proposing to lift five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts,” Ramesh said on X.

He added that the move follows earlier decisions allowing Chinese firms to invest in India’s electronics sector and granting visas to Chinese workers, amid a rising trade deficit with China.

The Congress leader claimed that it is part of a broader set of recommendations from NITI Aayog aimed at removing restrictions on Chinese trade and investment in India entirely.

"This is nothing short of a calibrated capitulation to Chinese aggression, born out of the Prime Minister's own weakness -as demonstrated most shamefully by his public clean chit to China on June 19, 2020," Ramesh said.

"This humiliating kowtowing is taking place even as Indian troops are denied access to traditional patrolling areas, China maintains its heavy military presence in eastern Ladakh, continues to provoke on Arunachal Pradesh, and builds the Medog dam on the Brahmaputra -less than a year after giving hyperactive support to Pakistan's attacks on India," the Congress leader said.

The prime minister's "evasions" have gone on far too long, Ramesh said and demanded that he must now explain his government's sudden "U-turns on China policy during the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament -- which has for very long been denied an opportunity to discuss and debate the challenges and threats from China".