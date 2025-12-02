Centre reports GPS spoofing at Delhi and other airports as WMO tracks interference

The government on Monday informed Parliament that GPS spoofing had been reported in Delhi, Calcutta and five other airports, and directions had been issued to the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) to identify the source of interference.

GPS spoofing refers to attempts to manipulate a user’s navigation system by giving false signals.

Confirming the recent report of GPS spoofing at the Delhi airport, civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu told the Rajya Sabha that it did not affect flight movements

“Some flights reported GPS spoofing in the vicinity of IGIA, New Delhi while using GPS-based landing procedures, while approaching on runway (RWY) 10. Contingency procedures were used for GPS spoofed flights approaching RWY 10,” Naidu said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Last month, the Delhi airport had reported GPS spoofing and a technical glitch in its Automatic Messaging Switch System (AMSS), a software used for flight planning.

“Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also requested WMO to possibly identify the source of interference/ spoofing. During the high-level meeting, WMO was directed to mobilise more resources to identify the source of spoofing based on approximate spoofing location details shared by DGCA and AAI,” Naidu said.

Regular reports of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference have also been received from Calcutta, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and

Chennai airports.