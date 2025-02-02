MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Central Zoo Authority approves white tiger breeding centre in MP’s Rewa

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said the facility will ensure the safety of white tigers and an increase in their numbers

PTI Published 02.02.25, 09:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said.

The project at Govindgarh reflects the MP government’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development, Shukla said on Saturday.

The government is trying to make MP an ideal state for wildlife conservation and the CZA clearance for the proposed white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district is an important achievement in this direction, he said.

The facility will ensure the safety of white tigers and an increase in their numbers, the deputy CM said.

Madhya Pradesh leads the country in terms of the number of tigers and this initiative will further strengthen the state’s reputation, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

