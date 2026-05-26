NIA files chargesheet against nine accused in 2025 Sirsa grenade attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with last year's grenade attack on a women's police station in Haryana's Sirsa town, the agency said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Panchkula.

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There were no casualties in the November 25, 2025 attack, which was a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad to create terror among the people by targeting police establishments and personnel in India, the NIA said.

The nine men identified in the chargesheet are Pakistan nationals and handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, as well as arrested Indian nationals Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, Md Sijaan alias Sijaan alias Ghazi, and Gurjant Singh.

Shahzad and Sohail recruited and radicalised the accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels, according to NIA investigations.

As part of the conspiracy, operational modules were established in India and local operatives assigned to carry out grenade attacks on police establishments, the statement said.

Dheeraj was the principal India-based operative responsible for coordinating the attacks with the local modules, the NIA said.

After reconnaissance of potential targets, the accused chose the women's police station in Sirsa for the attack, according to the statement.

Investigations also found that the accused travelled to Amritsar to procure the grenade used in the attack from Gurjant, the probe agency said.

The grenade attack was recorded by the accused on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity, it said.

The accused remained in touch with the Pakistani handlers after the attack, according to the NIA probe. The investigation established a chain of recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosive substances and execution of the terrorist act by the accused acting on the Pakistan-based handler’s directions, the statement said.

NIA, which has extensively probed various digital, electronic, documentary and forensic evidence, is continuing to investigate the larger conspiracy, along with other foreign linkages and financial channels involved in the case, it said, adding that efforts are also on to track the absconding accused.

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