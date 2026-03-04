CBSE postpones Class 10 and 12 board exams in seven West Asian nations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all Class X and Class XII board examinations scheduled for Thursday (March 5) and Friday (March 6) in seven West Asian countries because of the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the board stated that it had reviewed the situation in the affected areas and decided to defer the examinations for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later. The board also said it would reassess the situation on Thursday and take an appropriate decision regarding the examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.

Students have been advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for updates and to follow official announcements carefully.

There are nearly 150 CBSE-affiliated schools across the seven West Asian countries. The board exams began on February 18. Approximately 25 lakh students are appearing for the Class X exams, while around 18.6 lakh students are taking the Class XII tests.