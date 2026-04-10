BJD delegation visits Rayagada tribals after violent clash over mining road project

A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former minister and senior MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, on Thursday visited Kantamala village in Rayagada district, where a violent clash broke out between tribals and police over the construction of a road to a mining site on Tuesday.

The team reached the village in the morning, interacted with residents and discussed alleged police excesses. It assured villagers of support in their protest against what it termed corporate-driven intervention in the area.

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Ani Dei Majhi, 56, who sustained grievous head injuries during the confrontation, recounted her ordeal. She alleged that she was attacked when she protested police entry into the village. “The police beat us for no fault of ours. Please ensure that no one from our village is arrested. We are all scared,” she told the delegation.

The clash reportedly took place over the construction of a road to the Sijimali bauxite mines. Villagers claimed the road was unnecessary and intended to facilitate mining activity in the Sijimali hills.

Another villager, Gobinda Banteji, 35, said the delegation was briefed about the police action. “We told them how the police entered the village, unleashed terror and how we resisted. We also urged them to ensure the immediate withdrawal of the prohibitory order imposed in the area,” he said.

Subas Singh Majhi, 48, president of the Sijimali Maa Mati Surakshya Mancha, said villagers would continue to oppose mining. “The hills are sacred to us. Though there is peace now, we fear police action may resume. We will fight to protect our land, forest and water,” he said.

He added that the delegation was urged to push for a fresh gram sabha and withdrawal of cases filed against tribals. The leaders assured them the matter would be raised with the governor.

Swain said he was “deeply moved” by the alleged police excesses. “Such actions have no place in a democratic society. We will stand by the tribals in their struggle,” he said.

The Sijimali hills, spanning Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, are estimated to hold 311 million metric tonnes of bauxite and have been allotted to the Vedanta Group. Residents have opposed mining, fearing ecological damage.

Several activists, including tribal leader Lingaraj Azad, have been arrested. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has also formed a fact-finding team and will visit the village on Friday.