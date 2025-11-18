BJP plans show of strength for swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar government

The BJP has invited a galaxy of political heavyweights to the swearing-in of the new Nitish Kumar government here, keen to turn the event into a political spectacle and a show of unity and strength.

The ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, is being billed as not just a formal swearing-in but a celebration of the alliance’s landslide win in Bihar — and a pointed reminder of the Opposition bloc’s failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those expected at the event are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several senior Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, and other prominent alliance leaders.

Since last year’s general election, where the Prime Minister’s “400-plus” slogan backfired and the BJP fell short of a majority, the party has seized every opportunity to reassert Modi’s political dominance.

BJP leaders insist that the 2024 outcome was an exception rather than a trend, and that “Brand Modi” remains the center-piece of the party’s appeal.

A huge stage is being erected at Gandhi Maidan for Thursday’s event. Restrictions have been imposed on the public’s entry to the ground, the only major expanse of green in the heart of Patna, from November 17 to 20.

The BJP’s emphatic victories in Haryana and Maharashtra last year had offered the party crucial morale boosters after the Lok Sabha setback. But the Bihar mandate carries added weight, given the state’s outsized political influence.

For the first time, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the 243-member Assembly, securing 89 of the 101 seats it contested. And it has outpaced its long-time senior ally, the JDU, for the second time running. The JDU has won 85 seats.

Although the senior BJP leadership has endorsed Nitish Kumar’s return as chief minister, party strategists are confident that a political opening may emerge in the post-Nitish landscape.

“The JDU has no second rung. Nitishji has never promoted his son Nishant in politics,” a senior Bihar BJP leader said, hinting at the party’s long-term ambitions.

During the election campaign, Union home minister Amit Shah had signalled the BJP’s intent to play a decisive role in choosing the next chief minister, saying the newly elected MLAs of the alliance would take the final call. He later issued a statement backing Nitish following protests from the JDU and attacks from the Opposition.

The BJP believes that an extravagant swearing-in would also enthuse its cadre ahead of next year’s elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On Monday, Nitish stepped out in public for the first time since the verdict. After chairing the final meeting of his outgoing cabinet, he drove to the Raj Bhavan to recommend the dissolution of the Assembly with effect from November 19.

BJP managers see the 74-year-old chief minister’s choice of seclusion since the verdict as a sign of his waning health and mental acuity.

“The cabinet passed three resolutions — to recommend dissolution of the House, to congratulate the chief minister for leading the NDA to a resounding victory, and to commend officials for policy implementation,” water resources minister Vijay Chowdhury said.

The JDU was set to convene a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Tuesday evening to formally elect Nitish as the legislature party leader.