Bhubaneswar cops arrest YouTube motivational speaker accused in burglaries

Police arrested a person who claims to be a motivational speaker on charges of burglary on Thursday.

The accused also runs an online channel titled “Change Your Life” where he delivers motivational speeches. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, aged 42.

Commissioner of police, (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) S. Dev Datta Singh said: “During the day he projects himself as a motivational speaker, but at night he is involved in burglaries.”

Police have recovered 200gm of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash from his possession. Over 10 criminal cases have already been registered against Manoj in different police stations across Bhubaneswar. Police zeroed in on him using technical surveillance and human intelligence after a resident lodged a complaint.

As per the complaint, their house was looted when she was away with her

husband. Gold, jewellery and ₹5 lakh were looted on August 14.