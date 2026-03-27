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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Avalanche on Srinagar-Leh National Highway kills seven, injures five near Zojila Pass

Several vehicles are buried under snow, trapping passengers, officials said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 27.03.26, 09:53 PM

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Seven people died and five were injured after multiple avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Friday, officials said.

The avalanches struck the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon. Several vehicles were buried under snow, trapping passengers, they said. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot soon after.

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Work is underway to clear the road and pull out those trapped. The injured have been taken for treatment, officials added. Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the deaths in a post on X.

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"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh posted on X.

He said all required assistance is being provided to the injured.

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