Snow, rain continue in North Bengal, avalanche warning issued for upper reaches of Gangtok and Pakyong

Rain and snowfall have disrupted normal life across the hilly and plain regions of Darjeeling and Sikkim.

Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal, and the Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake area in east Sikkim have been covered by snow since late Friday evening.

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Heavy rainfall was reported in the Kalimpong hills as well as in Malda, Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. Mangan and other parts of Sikkim also recorded showers over the past 24 hours.

Chandan Pradhan, secretary of the Singalila Land Rovers Association, said that nearly 100 tourists who were travelling to Sandakphu had to turn back to Manebhanjyang.

“There was heavy snowfall, particularly in Thakum Valley and the Phalut area, including Sandakphu. Snow accumulation reached about 1ft in Phalut and Thakum Valley. Around 100 tourists in 15 vehicles reached Tumling from Manebhanjyang by Saturday afternoon and are staying there. If the weather improves on Sunday, they will proceed to Sandakphu,” Pradhan said over a call.

Snow covered Landrover in Sandakphu, A view of the snow-covered trees

Bikram Chhetri, the president of the Society for Highlander Guides & Porters Welfare Association, said snowfall in Sandakphu began late on Friday.

“It continued until early Saturday morning, covering the entire valley in a white blanket,” he said.

Similar snowfall has been reported in the Tsomgo area of Sikkim over the past few days, prompting the authorities to restrict traffic movement on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg up to the 15th Mile.

“Traffic movement beyond the 15th Mile has been suspended due to snowfall. Restrictions will be lifted only after weather conditions improve,” a source in the administration said.

Downpours have continued to lash Siliguri and several parts of the plains, including Kalimpong, since Saturday evening.

Kalimpong recorded 93 mm of rainfall till Saturday morning, while Mangan in north Sikkim received 53 mm. Malda received 71 mm, Balurghat 44 mm, Jalpaiguri 40 mm and Siliguri 36 mm.

The India Meteorological Department forecast hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds in most parts of Sikkim over the next 48 hours.

“Similar adverse weather conditions are expected across north Bengal, with heavy rainfall ranging between 70mm and 110mm in the next 24 hours, potentially disrupting normal life,” said a weather expert.

Snow covered Sandakphu on Saturday

Avalanche alert

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), based in Chandigarh, issued an avalanche alert for the higher altitudes of Gangtok and Pakyong districts in Sikkim for the next 24 hours.

The advisory says that a mid-level avalanche threat exists in regions above 3,500 metres, where the snow has destabilised the terrain.

Because of the alert, residents, tourists and trekkers have been strongly advised to avoid high-altitude travel unless necessary and to remain vigilant while moving through such areas.

Officials are consistently monitoring the situation, a source in the Sikkim government said.