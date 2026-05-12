Man held by Nashik Police in connection with NEET paper leak

Nashik Police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with the NEET paper leak, an official said here.

"A request from Rajasthan Police was received this morning for taking an individual into custody in connection with the NEET examination paper leak issue. Accordingly, Nashik police Crime Branch Unit 2 has nabbed a person," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

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A team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody, he added.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".