NEET-UG 2026 cancelled after paper leak: What students need to know

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families anxious about the next steps, including the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to issue detailed guidelines, here is an explainer on what is known so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why was NEET-UG 2026 cancelled?



The NTA announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The matter is being probed by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and other agencies.

The agency has maintained that the examination was conducted under a "full security protocol", including GPS-tracked movement of question papers, biometric verification, AI-assisted CCTV monitoring and deployment of 5G jammers.

When will the re-exam be held?

The fresh dates have not yet been announced. The NTA has said the examination will be reconducted on dates to be notified separately through official channels in the coming days.

Will students have to register again?



No. The NTA has clarified that the registration data and candidature from the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the reconducted examination.

Will candidates have to pay the examination fee again?

No additional examination fee will be charged. The NTA has also said that fees already paid by students will be refunded.

Will fresh admit cards be issued?

Yes. The NTA has said the "re-issued admit-card schedule" will be communicated through official channels.

Will students get the same examination centres?

The NTA has said the examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the reconducted examination. However, the agency has not yet clarified whether there could be any changes in centre allotment.

Q) Will the examination be conducted again using external agencies?

The NTA has said the examination will be reconducted using its "internal resources".

What has the government decided?

The government has decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," the agency said.

Why did the NTA decide on a re-test?

According to the agency, the decision was taken "in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests".

"The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families," it said, adding that allowing the examination process to stand would have caused "greater and more lasting damage" to public trust.

What should students do now?

Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official NTA channels for updates regarding re-examination dates, fresh admit cards and examination-related instructions. The agency has also asked students to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.

Has NEET faced controversies earlier too?

Yes. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has faced scrutiny in recent years over allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities.

Here are some major NEET examination controversies over the years:

2013: NEET Faces Legal Challenge

NEET was introduced as a single entrance examination for medical admissions across India in 2013. However, a three-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir had then struck down NEET as unconstitutional on 18 July 2013.

2016: NEET Restored, Conducted In Two Phases

The Supreme Court revived NEET in 2016 after recalling its earlier judgment. In 2016, the examination was conducted in two phases.

2017: Tamil Nadu Protests, Anitha Case

NEET became a major political issue in Tamil Nadu following the Anitha case, which intensified the debate around the examination in the state.

Medical aspirant S Anitha, who had challenged NEET in court, died by suicide after failing to secure admission. The incident led to intensified political opposition to the examination in the state.

2019: Tamil Nadu Impersonation Scam

NEET came under scrutiny in 2019 after a major impersonation racket was uncovered in Tamil Nadu involving medical admissions.

Investigations revealed that several candidates had allegedly used proxy candidates to write the NEET examination and secure admission in medical colleges. The case came to light after discrepancies were noticed in students' appearance, signatures and academic records during verification processes.

The probe led to multiple arrests, including students, parents, intermediaries and coaching centre-linked individuals. Cases were registered in cities including Chennai, Theni and Dharmapuri.

The controversy raised serious concerns over identity verification mechanisms in NEET and prompted tighter biometric checks and scrutiny during admissions and examinations.

2020: COVID-19 Concerns

The conduct of NEET during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked nationwide debate.

Students and opposition parties sought postponement, citing public health risks, transport restrictions and flooding in some regions. The Supreme Court, however, allowed the examination to proceed.

2022: Kerala Dress Code Row

A controversy erupted in Kerala after female candidates alleged they were asked to remove innerwear containing metal hooks before entering examination centres.

2024: Paper Leak, Grace Marks Controversy

NEET-UG 2024 witnessed massive controversy over allegations of paper leaks and award of grace marks.

Questions were raised after an unusually high number of candidates secured top ranks, including scores such as 718 and 719. A total of 67 candidates secured a perfect score of 720 out of 720. A re-exam for 1,563 candidates who received grace marks was held on June 23, 2024.

NTA later said compensatory marks had been awarded to some candidates due to 'loss of examination time'. The matter reached the Supreme Court, while investigations into alleged paper leaks in Bihar and other states were handed over to the CBI.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court declined to order a nationwide re-test, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish a systemic breach affecting the entire examination.

Radhakrishnan Panel Recommendations On NEET

Following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the Centre constituted a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in the functioning of the NTA and conduct of entrance examinations.

Among the key recommendations being considered were minimising the outsourcing of staff and examination centres, conducting maximum entrance examinations online and adopting hybrid examination models where complete transition to computer-based testing may not be feasible.

The panel also proposed capping the number of attempts in major entrance examinations, including NEET, to streamline the process and reduce pressu