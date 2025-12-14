MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Author Ruskin Bond hospitalised in Dehradun with leg problem, condition not serious

The 91-year-old Bond, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, lives in the Landour area of Mussoorie

PTI Published 14.12.25, 08:12 PM
Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond File picture

Celebrated author Ruskin Bond has been admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun due to a leg problem, a close friend of the writer said on Sunday.

After visiting Bond at the hospital, Dehradun-based publisher Upendra Arora said the 91-year-old author was unable to walk properly, following which he was admitted on Saturday.

Bond, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, resides in the Landour area of Mussoorie.

Arora said Bond is undergoing physiotherapy under medical supervision and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in two to three days.

"There is nothing serious," he said.

Bond has written more than 500 short stories, essays and novels, of which 69 books are for children.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra.

