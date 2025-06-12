At least 30 bodies recovered from building at Ahmedabad plane crash site, say rescuers

At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of a plane crash in India's western city of Ahmedabad, rescue personnel at the site said.
More people were trapped inside, the rescue workers said.
An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. PTI
At least 30 bodies extricated from debris, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumes operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer express shock and anguish, helplines activated