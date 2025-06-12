MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
At least 30 bodies recovered from building at Ahmedabad plane crash site, say rescuers

According to media sources, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on board flight to London

Reuters Published 12.06.25, 04:37 PM
An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. PTI

Ahmedabad Air India crash: Focus shifts to death toll as disaster-response teams scurry

At least 30 bodies extricated from debris, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumes operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer express shock and anguish, helplines activated
An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

At least 30 bodies recovered from site of India air crash. More people were trapped inside

