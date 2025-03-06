Arrested Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lajar Masih planned terror attack during Mahakumbh: Police

An "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International with "links" to Pakistan's ISI, who had planned a major terror attack during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district early Thursday, police said.

The terrorist, identified as Lajar Masih, was nabbed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police around 3:20 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said Masih had planned a major terrorist attack during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"However, due to intensive security checks at the religious gathering, he failed to execute his plan," he said.

The Maha Kumbh was held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The DGP said, "Following the failed attempt, Masih had intended to flee India using a fake passport and take refuge in Portugal. He had links with a Babbar Khalsa operative who had already escaped to Dubai with forged travel documents".

Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in Amritsar, Punjab, had been in contact with three ISI agents in Pakistan.

He was previously jailed for arms and heroin smuggling but escaped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, on September 24, 2024, while undergoing treatment, Kumar said.

"After his escape, he carried out a targeted shooting in Batala, Punjab, on October 23, 2024, at the behest of Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the German-based chief of a BKI module. He then went into hiding in Sonipat and Delhi before resurfacing in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The DGP said the arrest of the terrorist also verifies smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan into India with the use of drones.

Investigations revealed that Masih had been supplying grenades, which were referred as "potatoes" in code language, to BKI operatives involved in attacks on police checkpoints in Punjab.

He had also been in contact with Viresh Singh alias Ravi, a terrorist killed in an encounter in Pilibhit.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Masih maintained ties with an Ajnala-based associate linked to a US-based Khalistani terrorist and another operative hiding in Qatar. His communications were facilitated via encrypted platforms, with investigators now analysing his mobile phone data in the STF cyber lab.

"Masih was using his network in Punjab's drug and extortion racket to fund terrorist activities. His links to the ISI were reportedly established through an inmate in Muktsar jail, where he was introduced to handlers involved in cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling using drones," DGP Kumar said.

The operation to nab the terrorist was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said earlier in the day.

Yash said the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist.

Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

Besides, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, he said.

"This terrorist had escaped judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

DGP Kumar said the arrest was a "major breakthrough in counter-terror operations", with further investigations underway to track down Masih's associates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.