Amritsar coldest in Punjab at 2.9° as chill tightens grip across state

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.01.26, 01:29 PM
Commuters make their way during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Amritsar File picture

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab on Monday, recording a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, as cold weather conditions prevailed in parts of the state and neighbouring Haryana.

The Met department said Amritsar's minimum temperature was one degree below normal. Faridkot recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded respective minimums of 4.6 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius. Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 5.7 degrees, Gurdaspur 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot registered a minimum of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 3 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram's minimum settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul registered a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

