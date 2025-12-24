After viral scuffle, Himachal govt terminates IGMC Shimla's senior resident dcotor

A physical altercation between a senior resident doctor and a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has led to the doctor’s termination, an FIR, and renewed debate over safety, conduct and accountability inside public hospitals.

On Wednesday evening, the Himachal Pradesh government terminated the services of Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident in the department of pulmonary medicine at IGMC, after an inquiry committee found him guilty of misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which took place on Monday in the hospital’s pulmonary ward, was caught on video and circulated widely on social media.

Also Read Himachal records driest December ever, zero rainfall raises concern for crops and tourism

The order issued by the director of medical education and research said: “Both the patient and the senior resident doctor were responsible for the incident, which amounted to misconduct, misbehaviour, acts unbecoming of a public servant, and violation of the Resident Doctor Policy-2025.”

“In view of the above facts, the services of Dr Raghav Narula, senior resident in the department of pulmonary medicine, IGMC Shimla, have been terminated under the provisions of Clause 9 of the Resident Doctor Policy-2025 with immediate effect,” the order said.

The committee report held both parties at fault. The patient, Arjun Singh, teaches at a private academy in Shimla and had visited IGMC for a bronchoscopy. According to Singh, he experienced breathlessness following the procedure.

He alleged that the dispute began over the doctor’s choice of words. Singh claimed he objected when the doctor addressed him as “tu” instead of “tum”, which he said made Narula “aggressive”. Narula, however, denied this version.

He maintained that the patient instigated the altercation by using abusive language against him and his family. He also claimed that the viral video showed only a partial account of what transpired inside the ward.

The footage shows Narula punching Singh in the face, while Singh is seen attempting to kick the doctor. Based on a preliminary report, hospital authorities suspended Narula on Monday evening, even as tensions escalated on the campus.

Following the incident, Singh’s relatives and other patients gathered inside the hospital, demanding the doctor’s arrest. Police were called in to control the situation and restore order.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the doctor by the patient’s attendants. The episode has also drawn a response from the medical community.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) called for a transparent investigation and warned of wider action if those who allegedly provoked the crowd were not proceeded against.

“Harassment, threats, misinformation and unsafe working conditions are forcing doctors to take collective action to protect their safety and dignity, which ultimately impacts patient care,” the association said.

It added that hospitals must remain safe spaces for both patients and healthcare providers.